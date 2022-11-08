✕ Close UN secretary Guterres says we are ‘losing the fight of our lives’ in Cop27 opening speech

French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.

“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.

“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.

“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster.”

It comes after former US vice president Al Gore has urged governments to “stop subsidising the culture of death” as he urged greater investment in renewables.