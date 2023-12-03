Watch live: Governments launch COP28 climate relief, recovery and peace declaration

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It's Health Day at COP28 in the UAE, and governments are set to introduce the climate relief, recovery and peace declaration, which has been backed by Unicef.

The new declaration will enrol countries into a voluntary commitment to increase climate adaptation efforts and access to finance for communities threatened or affected by fragility or those directly impacted by climate change who do not currently have funding to combat it.

The UK's international development and Africa minister Andrew Mitchell will announce £100 million of funding from the government.

"These funding commitments will help countries and people be better prepared and protected against extreme weather events and natural disasters", he said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to press for a bold and ambitious approach to support those on the frontline of our changing climate, and to create a safer planet for us all."