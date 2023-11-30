Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Cop28 climate summit opens in Dubai on Thursday (30 November).

The annual two-week UN convention on climate change is the biggest event of the year to tackle the climate crisis.

Rishi Sunak is facing fresh outrage from climate campaigners today, after it emerged that the prime minister, the King, and foreign secretary David Cameron are taking separate jets to the Cop28 conference.

Downing Street confirmed all three of the leading British representatives at the crucial summit – aimed at cutting global emissions – will each get their own private plane.

No 10 defended the decision to have Mr Sunak and Lord Cameron travel separately. The prime minister’s official spokesperson claimed that there was nothing wrong with so many flights since the government is “not anti-flying” and is pushing new sustainable fuels.