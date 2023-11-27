Jump to content

Is sustainable fuel the answer to aviation’s environmental damage?

Simon Calder answers your questions on sustainable flying, the delights of Nuremberg and missed flights compensation

Monday 27 November 2023 20:57
Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner will fly from Heathrow to New York solely on sustainable aviation fuel

Q I’ve seen all the fuss about Virgin Atlantic’s SAF [“sustainable aviation fuel”] initiative. I work in the airline industry and many of my colleagues are deeply sceptical about whether SAF can ever be a significant way to reduce the impact of aviation. What do you think?

Name supplied

A Virgin Atlantic is claiming a world first for flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from London Heathrow to New York JFK powered entirely by SAF on Tuesday. It is the first transatlantic flight by a passenger aircraft, although no paying customers will be on board.

