Q I’ve seen all the fuss about Virgin Atlantic’s SAF [“sustainable aviation fuel”] initiative. I work in the airline industry and many of my colleagues are deeply sceptical about whether SAF can ever be a significant way to reduce the impact of aviation. What do you think?

Name supplied

A Virgin Atlantic is claiming a world first for flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from London Heathrow to New York JFK powered entirely by SAF on Tuesday. It is the first transatlantic flight by a passenger aircraft, although no paying customers will be on board.