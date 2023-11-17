Boeing 787 becomes largest passenger aircraft to land in Antarctica

The largest passenger plane to land in Antarctica in history touched down on a snow-filled runway, opening the remote region up to new possibilities.

The Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight transported 12-tonnes of research equipment and 45 passengers, including scientists from the Norwegian Polar Institute and other countries to the station in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica.

The journey began in Oslo, Norway on November 13 and made a stop in Cape Town, South Africa, before embarking on its final leg on November 15.

In a post on X, Norse Atlantic Airways described the flight as a “piece of history.”