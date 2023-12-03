Watch live: Climate protesters march through Brussels as Cop28 continues in Dubai

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The ‘great’ climate march is returning to the streets of Brussels today (3 December), to coincide with Cop28 taking place in the UAE.

Hundreds of climate activists are expected to march in demand of politicians coming down hard on their pledges towards planet-friendly initiatives.

Today’s conference is Health Day, and will see governments outline the Climate Relief, Recovery and Peace Declaration, which will ensure finance for communities threatened or affected by fragility or those directly impacted by climate change who do not currently have funding to combat it.

Brussels’ march, organised by the Climate Coalition, will set off from Brussels-North station at 12:30 local time, and finish at the Esplanade du Cinquantenaire.

The theme of the march is “every tenth of a degree counts”, highlighting just how big of a difference every small change can make in fighting climate change.