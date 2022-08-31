Britons going vegetarian to save money as cost-of-living crisis bites

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It is a life-style choice generally inspired by environmental concerns, animal welfare convictions and health motivations.

Now, it seems, more Britons may be turning to vegetarianism for a rather different reason: because they cannot afford meat as the growing cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

Summer figures show sales of various cuts are already in free-fall as people tighten belts.

Now, the Vegetarian Society says it is experiencing a massive surge in interest as families worry about how they will afford spiralling energy and food costs this winter. Web traffic and calls to the organisation have increased by an estimated 50 per cent over the summer with its recipe pages seeing a particular rise in visitor numbers.

It estimates tens of thousands of Britons will move towards sustainable eating this winter as a result of teh financial squeeze.

“There are still all the traditional motivations for people getting in touch – like animal welfare and environmental reasons – but certainly, anecdotally, what we are hearing is that people who perhaps ordinarily wouldn’t have considered a vegetarian or vegan diet are now doing so for economic reasons,” said Richard McIlwain, chief executive of the society.

He added that many young people – who had perhaps been considering the life-style change previously for climate reasons – were now using the economic crisis as a final motivation for “jumping over the line” to sustainable eating.

“I think we’ll be looking at tens of thousands of people moving to - or at least experimenting with - vegetarian and vegan diets over the next few months,” he said. “What I would say to them all is that this doesn’t have to feel like a sacrifice. There is a food adventure waiting out there for you, and there is so much to explore that is flavoursome and tasty and healthy. There is more to the supermarkets than carrots, broccoli, and a cut of meat.”

An Oxford University study has previously found that a balanced vegetarian or vegan diet in the UK can be as much as a third cheaper than a meat diet. Even a flexitarian diet can reduce household food bills by 14 per cent, found the research which was published last winter.

The savings come because pulses, beans and lentils – which have similar protein values to meats – are considerably cheaper.

In July, year on year figures, compiled by analysts Kanta showed beef sales were down by 13.7 per cent, pork by 10.6 per cent , and chicken by 9.7 per cent. Lamb, meanwhile was down by a massive 23.7 per cent. Fish, too, had fallen, by 11.6 per cent.