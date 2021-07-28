A former Paralympian has been found guilty of causing a public nuisance after supergluing himself to the roof of a British Airways plane.

Extinction Rebellion activist James Brown, 56, climbed onto the plane on the morning of October 10 2019 to stage a protest against flying at London City Airport.

The double gold medallist, who is registered blind, glued his right hand to the plane, which was destined for Amsterdam.

He then wedged his mobile phone in the door to prevent it from closing, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Brown, who represented Great Britain in cycling and athletics before going on to represent Ireland in cross-country skiing, spent an hour on the aircraft before he was removed, the jury was told.

Prosecutors said he caused disruption to more than 300 British Airways passengers, costing the airline £40,000.

Brown, who represented himself, denied one count of causing a public nuisance, claiming he had “to do something spectacular” to draw attention to the climate crisis.

He was found guilty on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for less than an hour.

Brown is due to be sentenced on September 17.

