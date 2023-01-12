✕ Close Heavy rain causes flooding and disruption across the UK

Swathes of England have been almost entirely cut off by flooding after heavy downpours left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.

Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

Residents in parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, have been left marooned by the water, with similar scenes reported across neighbouring Worcester, where Worcester Racecourse and Worcestershire County Council Cricket ground remain submerged.

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the country until Thursday.

It joins 34 flood warnings and 98 flood alerts from the Environment Agency in place across England.

In a statement, the agency said: “River and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across parts of the North of England on Saturday and Sunday.

“Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.”