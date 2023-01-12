UK flood warnings – latest: Environment agency issue 34 alerts as Wales hit by downpours
Weather warnings for rain and wind are in place across parts of the country until Thursday
Swathes of England have been almost entirely cut off by flooding after heavy downpours left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.
Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.
Residents in parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, have been left marooned by the water, with similar scenes reported across neighbouring Worcester, where Worcester Racecourse and Worcestershire County Council Cricket ground remain submerged.
It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the country until Thursday.
It joins 34 flood warnings and 98 flood alerts from the Environment Agency in place across England.
In a statement, the agency said: “River and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across parts of the North of England on Saturday and Sunday.
“Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.”
Watch: High water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issued
Watch: Floodwater surrounds Gloucestershire's Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
Winter temperature records broken across Europe just days into 2023
Winter temperatures have hit record highs across Europe already this month, as conditions have warmed up following December’s cold snap.
Eight countries have seen record national highs, with regional records in another three areas.
The start of the new year in Warsaw, Poland hit 18.9C on Sunday while it was 25.1C in Bilbao, Spain, the latter of which is 10C warmer than average for the time of year.
Lucy Skoulding reports:
How to check for flood alerts and warnings in your area
A number of new flood warnings have been issued in recent days as a band of rainwater and strong gales pushed eastwards across England and Wales, further threatening to disrupt travel after a month of rail and road strikes.
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning of heavy rain for northwest England and central Wales on Tuesday, saying that between 60 and 80mm could fall between 6am and 8pm and warning of possible flooding.
If you are seeking to get ahead of the weather this winter, you can check all the latest flood alerts and warnings in your area on the government’s website simply by entering your postcode here.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
Met Office five day outlook
Wednesday evening and night:
Rain moving eastwards across Northern Ireland, Wales, and England, heavy at times with a risk of flooding in the west. Windy in the south with coastal gales. Showers across Scotland dying out, leaving clearing skies and a patchy frost.
Thursday:
Further rain moving eastwards, heavy in places. Turning brighter from the west but with blustery showers, frequent and heavy in the northwest where gales or severe gales are likely.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Remaining unsettled with further spells of rain and strong winds. Mostly mild at first, but turning somewhat colder through the weekend.
Heavy rain and flood warnings as downpours to lash England and Wales for 20 hours
England and Wales are set to be lashed by persistent heavy rain, with three days of warnings issued by the Met Office.
Scores of flood warnings and alerts are already in place for large parts of the country, with more downpours on the way this week.
Yellow weather warnings are already in place for north west England and parts of Wales and Scotland until 8pm on Monday.
My colleague Daniel Reast reports:
