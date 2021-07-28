Belgian prosecutor opens criminal inquiry into deadly floods

Killer floods that destroyed several towns and left more than 40 dead in Belgium are to be investigated to determine whether anyone should be held responsible for the fatalities, the prosecutor's office has announced.

Cars were swept away and buildings damaged earlier this month as parts of Belgium were hit by the worst flooding experienced in the country for years.

Amid a backlash from local residents impacted by the disaster, the prosecutor's office in the city of Liege said on Wednesday that an investigative judge has been appointed to carry out an inquiry.

The judge is to examine whether there is a basis to charge anyone with involuntary manslaughter by failure of care or precaution.

It came after a Belgian political party earlier this week requested the appointment of a parliamentary commission to investigate the disaster.

The Humanist Democratic Centre (CDH) said it does not want to launch a “witch hunt” but hopes to shed the light on the disaster.

Groups of Belgian citizens are considering taking legal action against the state for its alleged failure to protect them.

“The urgency remains to help the victims, and all the efforts must be directed currently on the management of the crisis,” the CDH party said.

Residents of towns near Liege that were inundated after the Vesdre river spilt over its banks almost two weeks ago also have called for an independent investigation.

Residents suspect that officials' mishandling of flooding systems could have exacerbated the flooding.

Lowering the water level at the major Vesdre dam after forecasters issued weather warnings would have prevented a lot of flood damage in nearby towns, several specialists in hydrology have since suggested.

Severe flooding also hit parts of Germany, where more than 150 people were killed.

Additional reporting by agencies