Greece closes Acropolis because of heatwave

A sweltering heatwave in Greece has cased ancient sites including the Acropolis to close during afternoon hours.

Temperatures in parts of Athens have reached 42C with Greek authorities saying it is the most intense heatwave in more than 30 years.

More than 1,000 people died in 1987 in Greece’s deadliest heatwave, with scorching temperatures for over a week.

On Sunday, Greek authorities warned the public against unnecessary work and travel as temperatures his 40C.

The Acropolis of Athens, an ancient citadel in the country’s capital city which is home to the remains of a number of ancient and historically significant buildings, will have reduced hours through Friday.

It is usually open between 8am and 8pm, but will close between midday and 5pm during the heatwave.

The heatwave has ravaged parts of the eastern Mediterranean, with wildfires affecting Greece, Italy and Turkey.

The Greek Fire Service maintained an alert for most of the country Tuesday, while public and some private services shifted operating hours to allow for afternoon closures.

Additional reporting by AP