✕ Close Related video: Firefighters battle Western Greece wildfire burning through the night

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has triggered deadly blazes across the Mediterranean.

Wildfires are raging near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside with the death toll having risen to eight on Sunday.

Blazes have also affected the Italian island of Sicily and western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames.

On Sunday, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains.