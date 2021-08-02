Turkey, Greece and Italy wildfires – live: Tourists evacuated as deadly blazes sweep Europe holiday resorts
Latest developments from across Europe
A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has triggered deadly blazes across the Mediterranean.
Wildfires are raging near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside with the death toll having risen to eight on Sunday.
Blazes have also affected the Italian island of Sicily and western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames.
On Sunday, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest.
Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains.
Fire in western Greece leaves more than dozen in hospital
In Greece, firefighters have been trying to contain a wildfire burning in the west of the country that destroyed houses and left 15 citizens in hospital with breathing problems over the weekend, authorities said.
Temperatures have been high in much of the country in recent days and are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.
Sicily tackles blazes as temperatures top 45 degrees
Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily have been battling dozens of wildfires fueled by temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius, prompting the region's governor to request assistance from Rome over the weekend.
Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated late Friday by sea, where they were picked up by rubber dinghies and transferred to Coast Guard boats.
A beach area with sunbeds and umbrellas was completely destroyed by fire.
The Catania airport also was briefly closed to give precedence to helicopters and planes battling the flames.
Italians flee towering clouds of smoke and flames
On Sunday afternoon, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest, the Italian news agency LaPresse said.
Several people were reportedly injured when they tried to put out wind-whipped flames that had reached their homes, it said.
Local officials told state TV that a elderly home in Pescara had to be evacuated.
Turkey experiences ‘hell’ with fires
Wildfires raging in Turkey for a fifth day have pushed the death toll to eight.
Residents and tourists in Antalya and Mugla fled the danger in small boats while the coast guard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.
Farmer Nurten Almaz said she lost everything. “I feel so much pain, like I lost a child,” she said. The 63-year-old woman lost her animals and her home as well as “one century of people's labour”. She called for the death penalty for people who may have caused the fire.
Residents had to flee nearby Cokertme village as flames neared. Some got on boats and others left by cars as the fire got closer and closer. In one video, firetrucks and cars were rushing to escape fire raging on all sides. After nightfall, the village looked apocalyptic from a distance, with flames taking over the dark hills.
Bodrum mayor Ahmet Aras said that people experienced “hell” near Cokertme and Mazi as they drove away from the fire. He said the blaze could not be stopped and hoped to protect residential areas but said it was too late for the trees.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of wildfires affecting parts of southern Europe.
