Watch live as wildfires run rampant through the Greek tourist hotspot of Rhodes, in what is reported to be “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history.

The evacuation order in Rhodes came after Jet2 and Tui cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Friday 28 July.

Around 10,000 British tourists are feared to be on the fire-scorched island, a minister has warned, as one holidaymaker who arrived to find their hotel had burnt down described the situation as a “living nightmare”.

Around 2,500 people have already been evacuated also from the island of Corfu, fire officials said, as the country is experiencing dozens of wildfires.