Watch live view of Hurricane Idalia from the ISS after storm makes landfall in Florida
Watch a live view of Hurricane Idalia from the International Space Station, after the storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday 30 August.
Idalia hit the Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm before downgrading to a Category 2 as it moved across land.
The National Hurricane Center described the landfall as a “catastrophic storm surge”, with “damaging winds” also spreading inland over northern Florida.
In an early morning press briefing, the state’s governor Ron DeSantis had warned residents: “Don’t mess with this storm. Don’t do anything that will put yourself in jeopardy.”
“The storm surge up to 16 feet in some areas of the Big Bend region – this storm is life-threatening,” he said.
“So do not go outside in the storm... if it’s calm where you are it may be because you are in the eye of the storm.”
The briefing itself was hit with a brief power outage as Idalia had already plunged thousands of homes into darkness.
