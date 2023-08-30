Jump to content

Watch live view of Hurricane Idalia from the ISS after storm makes landfall in Florida

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 30 August 2023 15:40
Comments

Watch a live view of Hurricane Idalia from the International Space Station, after the storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday 30 August.

Idalia hit the Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm before downgrading to a Category 2 as it moved across land.

The National Hurricane Center described the landfall as a “catastrophic storm surge”, with “damaging winds” also spreading inland over northern Florida.

In an early morning press briefing, the state’s governor Ron DeSantis had warned residents: “Don’t mess with this storm. Don’t do anything that will put yourself in jeopardy.”

“The storm surge up to 16 feet in some areas of the Big Bend region – this storm is life-threatening,” he said.

“So do not go outside in the storm... if it’s calm where you are it may be because you are in the eye of the storm.”

The briefing itself was hit with a brief power outage as Idalia had already plunged thousands of homes into darkness.

