InFact: Does Cambo threaten marine life off Scotland?

Why is the plan controversial?

Extracting this much oil would generate emissions equivalent to the annual carbon pollution from 18 coal-fired power stations, according to Friends of the Earth.

The original exploration licence for the site was granted back in 2001, and earlier this year, the government said it would allow oil companies to keep exploring the North Sea, despite legally binding targets to reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, provided new drilling passed a “climate compatibility” along with existing environmental checks.

However it subsequently emerged the Cambo project would not be subject to the compatibility test because the government said the plans were an “extension” to the existing licence.

While the government has been reluctant to talk about the development during the Cop26 climate summit a few hundred miles away in Glasgow, a decision is pending.

If approved by the Oil and Gas Authority, drilling could start as early as next year.

With detail about the project emerging in the months before the UK hosted the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, there were major concerns that the government’s refusal to rule out such a major new oil project would seriously undermine global efforts to rein in rising greenhouse gas emissions.

The government’s reticence to halt the plan came as it also faced criticism for failing to “call in” a planning decision on the UK’s first deep coal mine for 30 years in Cumbria, which is also still on the backburner during Cop26.

Scores of the world’s most respected scientists called on prime minister Boris Johnson to put his foot down and stop Cambo from going ahead, urging no further fossil fuel expansion anywhere if global climate targets are to be met.

Last month, lawyers ClientEarth wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, warning him the government should expect legal action if it greenlights the project using licences which they said are out of date.

Now, environmental campaigners are focusing on the potential damage to life in the sea if the project goes ahead.