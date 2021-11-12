The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow has entered its final days after almost two weeks of frantic negotiations that have seen delegates representing 197 countries racing to agree terms on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep the forecast global temperature rise down to 1.5C from pre-industrial levels by the century’s end.

The mantra “1.5 to stay alive” has spread like wildfire among the tens of thousands of activists and campaigners who have descended on the Scottish city in the hope of pressuring world leaders into committing to bringing fossil fuel pollution down to net zero by 2050.

While a number of headline-grabbing pledges have been made to address areas of concern like deforestation, methane production and coal reliance, the summit’s president, Alok Sharma, said on Tuesday there was still “a mountain to climb” before that temperature rise target, enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, had any chance of becoming a reality.

Complicating the matter is the fact that several key polluters are not playing ball, with China still focused on achieving net zero by 2060, India saying it is aiming for 2070 and Russia refusing to set a date at all.

However, there is still time and plenty more talking to be done on important subjects like green financing initiatives and the role technology can play in accelerating decarbonisation efforts.