Is cultivated ‘lab-grown’ meat the next eco-revolution?

In October 2021 it was revealed the European Union is investing €2m into a scientific project to develop cultivated beef for commercial markets.

The funding was granted to two Dutch food firms – Nutreco and Mosa Meat – which are attempting to lower the costs of growing meat in vitro.

Cultured meat has been put forward as a solution to the climate impact of the meat industry. Global food production is responsible for a third of all planet-heating gases produced by humans, with meat causing twice the pollution of plant-based foods, according to a study by the University of Illinois.