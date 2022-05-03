What is desertification?

The IPCC defines desertification as land degradation in arid, semi-arid, and dry sub-humid areas resulting from many factors, including climatic variations and human activities.

Land degradation is caused by direct or indirect human-induced processes including man-made climate change, expressed as long-term reduction or loss of biological productivity, ecological integrity, or value to humans.

In short, desertification is the permanent degradation of land that was once arable.

While land degradation can be a natural process, the pace of desertification has accelerated rapidly to reach 30 to 35 times the historical rate, according to the United Nations.

The causes of degradation include urban sprawl, mining, farming, and agriculture because of the clearing of trees and other vegetation, while crops deplete nutrients in the soil. The increased risk of drought brought about by climate change also adds to the issue.

Desertification has severe social and economic consequences for human populations.