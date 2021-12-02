What about decking the halls?

The plastics and other materials used in Christmas decorations are a huge source of pollution and landfill. Sequins in particular are a major cause of microplastic pollution.

Try making your own decorations. You can upcycle old decorations or sew or craft your own from spare material from around the house.

Every year up to eight million Christmas trees are bought in the UK – and around seven million of those end up in landfill, releasing carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

But did you know you can rent Christmas trees? Once the rental period is over, the trees are replanted until next Christmas. You can even rent the same tree each year.

How you dispose of your real Christmas tree is important. For a two-metre tall real Christmas tree with no roots, the carbon footprint is 16kg CO2e if it ends up in landfill. This is because the tree decomposes and produces methane gas, which is 25 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

However, if you burn your Christmas tree on the bonfire, plant it or have it chipped to spread on the garden, that significantly reduces the carbon footprint by up to 80% (around 3.5kg CO2e). Burning the tree emits the carbon dioxide that is stored up when it was growing so there’s no net increase.

Real trees have much lower carbon footprints than artificial Christmas trees. The Carbon Trust estimates that a two-metre artificial tree has a carbon footprint around 40kg CO2e, more than twice that of a real tree that ends its life in landfill.