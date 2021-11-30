LIFESTYLE FEATURES
Dozens of major fashion brands linked to Amazon deforestation
Connections to leather production that drives deforestation in the Amazon rainforests revealed in new report
A new report has highlighted the complex global supply chains that link dozens of major fashion brands to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, due to leather production.
Analysis of nearly half a million rows of customs data revealed a number of both high street and luxury brands that have multiple connections to tanneries and leather manufacturers that drive deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
More than 50 big fashion brands - including LVMH, Zara, Nike, Adidas, H&M, Coach, Fendi, and more - were found to have supply chain links to Brazil’s largest beef and leather exporter, JBS.
