Dozens of major fashion brands linked to Amazon deforestation

Connections to leather production that drives deforestation in the Amazon rainforests revealed in new report

Tuesday 30 November 2021 15:43
<p>Large swathes of the Amazon rainforest are destroyed to raise and graze cattle </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

A new report has highlighted the complex global supply chains that link dozens of major fashion brands to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, due to leather production.

Analysis of nearly half a million rows of customs data revealed a number of both high street and luxury brands that have multiple connections to tanneries and leather manufacturers that drive deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

More than 50 big fashion brands - including LVMH, Zara, Nike, Adidas, H&M, Coach, Fendi, and more - were found to have supply chain links to Brazil’s largest beef and leather exporter, JBS.

