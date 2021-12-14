How can you reduce your microplastic intake?

Micro (and even tinier nano) plastics are released into our food and water systems through the breakdown of larger plastic waste.

The small plastic pieces, less than five millimetres in length, pollute oceans and freshwater, contaminate the food we eat, and are carried by wind currents – filling our lungs when we breathe.

A 2019 study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology says it is possible that humans may be consuming anywhere from 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles a year.

So what steps can we take to reduce the amount of tiny plastic particles entering our bodies?