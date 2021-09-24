Insulate Britain climate protesters block Port of Dover

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked access to the Port of Dover following a string of controversial demonstrations on the M25 motorway.

More than 40 people across two groups have sat down in the middle of the A20 in Kent, which provides access to the docks.

Lorry drivers could be heard sounding their horns as access was cut off at the Eastern Docks roundabout and near the junction with Union Street for the Western Docks on Friday morning.

It comes after the offshoot of Extinction Rebellion was threatened with imprisonment if activists return to the M25 motorway where they have caused chaos five times in the past fortnight.

A spokesperson for the group, which wants the government to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK to cut climate emissions, said: "We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK.

“We need a Churchillian response: we must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the climate emergency.

“Change at the necessary speed and scale requires economic disruption.

“We wish it wasn't true, but it is.

Insulate Britain protesters block off the A20 in Kent which provides access to the Port of Dover (Insulate Britain)

“It's why the 2000 fuel protests got a U-turn in policy and gave (Tony) Blair his biggest challenge as prime minister.”

The Port of Dover said in a statement: “Port of Dover confirms protesters are currently blocking the entrance to the port.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and check with your ferry operator for updates. The port remains open.”

The Port of Dover is Europe's busiest ferry port, handling 17 per cent of the UK's trade in goods.

It was used by an average of 6,200 road haulage vehicles every day last year.

The blockage comes amid disruption to supplies across the UK due to a shortage of lorry drivers.

Additional reporting by Press Association