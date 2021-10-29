Insulate Britain storms M25 again after branding injunction form of 'bullying'

Protesters from Insulate Britain tried to block the M25 at rush hour after branding a court injunction put in place against them a form of “bullying”.

Police were called after around 14 protestors blocked the motorway at 8am on Friday but said the southbound carriageway had now reopened.

They have since begun walking towards incoming traffic on the motorway instead of sitting down to obstruct traffic, after “feedback” from frustrated drivers.

A spokeperson from Insulate Britain, called Biff, told PA news agency: “We’re not planning to stop traffic but it could slow down to five miles an hour.”

This is Insulate Britain’s seventeenth day of protests, including on Wednesday where protestors had ink thrown on them by an angered driver.

Since September 13, demonstrations have taken place on busy motorways including the M25 and A20 which were described as “incredibly dangerous” and “unpredictable”, according to National Highways.

A High Court court injuction bans the group from obstructing traffic and prevents access to 4,300 miles of major A-roads and motorways.

The group acknowledged they were acting against the High Court injuction.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.