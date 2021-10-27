Insulate Britain have blocked roads in London on Wednesday morning including the busy A40, causing anger amongst delayed drivers who lashed out by covering protestors with blue ink.

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the west London artery of Gypsy Lane at around 8am, with reports of them gluing themselves to the road surface.

Some protestors, including 77-year-old Christian, had ink thrown on them by an angered driver. He told Greatest Hits Radio London News: “I’m a retired doctor, I spent my life trying to help people and I’m reduced to having to do this because the government won’t address a problem adequately.”

It comes after the group earlier said it has “declared the M25 a site of nonviolent civil resistance.”

“We are not concerned with endless injunctions,” the group said, after the government went to court in a bid to halt the ongoing protests.

Protesters blocked the A40 westbound in London on Wednesday morning (TfL)

Police are currently attempting to remove and arrest protestors, who have been confronted by angered drivers throughout the morning.

A Metropolitan Police force spokesperson said: “The Met is aware of Insulate Britain activists blocking the road at the A40 junction with Gypsy Lane in North Acton. Officers were promptly on the scene. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.”

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain told The Independent further action and protests are planned for throughout Wednesday but did not specify where.

“Insulate Britain acknowledges the inconvenience and irritation we are causing to the public in our campaign, we ask that you understand that the days of disruption are necessary to force a government to fulfill its most basic of duties to protect and defend its people.”

This is a developing story.