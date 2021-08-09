The world must be “brave” in confronting the climate emergency, Greta Thunberg has said after the publication of a comprehensive new UN report.

The environmental activist spoke out in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that there would catastrophic consequences unless action was taken immediately to tackle global heating.

While UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described the report as”code red for humanity”, Ms Thunberg called it a “solid but cautious” summary of the latest science.

The 18-year-old tweeted that the paper lays out the evidence but does not tell people what to do. “It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis,” she wrote.

The IPCC report suggests that temperatures will reach 1.5C above industrial levels within the next two decades if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced.

More follows...