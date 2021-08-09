IPCC report 2021 – live: Climate dossier ‘code red for humanity’, as 2C warming ‘possible by mid-century’
A “devastating” new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns the world is running out of time to avert the climate crisis
Drastically cutting carbon in the next couple of decades would “very likely” keep global heating “well below” 2C, IPCC expert Valerie Masson-Delmotte sats. If nothing changes, however, the atmosphere will warm by 2C by the middle of this century, she warns.
UK ministers hope the new document will act as a “wake-up call” for polluters. Britain is hosting Cop26, the next climate crisis summit, in Glasgow in November.
Climate action must be ‘policy priority'
Professor Jim Skea, from Imperial College London, co-chair of working group III of the IPCC, warned world leaders: “It’s only immediate, rapid and far-reaching action that’s going to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.
“This is not a business-as-usual possibility, the level of action that’s needed is truly unprecedented and I think climate action would need to take a much more central place within policy-making in general because it’s not specific climate policy, it’s planning, it’s industrial policy, other things would need to be actually influenced.”
Asked about the cost of transition to the public, Cop26 president Alok Sharma told a London panel discussion media Q&A: “The transition, of course, doesn’t happen overnight, the transition is gradual.
“On the specific issue of cost, I would contend that actually the cost of inaction on climate change is far greater than the cost of action.”
This astonishing image was taken from one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites and shows the ongoing wildfire on the island of Evia in eastern Greece.
The blaze on Evia, the second-largest Greek island in both area and population after Crete, quickly spread on several fronts.
Thousands of acres of forest across the northern part of the island were ablaze, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated since the fire broke out on Tuesday.
UN chief: 'Billions are at risk’
Responding to the report, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said it was a “code red for humanity”.
He warned: “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.
“Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.
“The internationally agreed threshold of 1.5C is perilously close.”
He urged countries to urgently step up efforts and set out national plans for cutting emissions this decade ahead of a crucial UN climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November.
He called for an end to coal-fired power plants and fossil fuel exploration, a shift to renewable energy and funding to protect vulnerable communities, and said Covid-19 recovery spending must be in line with climate goals.
PM says coal must go
Boris Johnson said today’s report is “sobering” reading and that the next decade is going to be “pivotal to securing the future of our planet.”
He added: “We know what must be done to limit global warming - consign coal to history and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline.”
The UK government, which has adopted a 2035 deadline for a 78% emissions cut, will publish its strategy on cutting UK emissions to zero by 2050 this autumn.
Sharma: ‘We must act now'
Conservative climate chief and COP26 President Alok Sharma said:
“The science is clear, the impacts of the climate crisis can be seen around the world and if we don’t act now, we will continue to see the worst effects impact lives, livelihoods and natural habitats.
“Our message to every country, government, business and part of society is simple. The next decade is decisive, follow the science and embrace your responsibility to keep the goal of 1.5C alive.”
Starmer: ‘PM lacks ambition required'
Keir Starmer says PM Boris Johnson lacks the aspiration needed to tackle the climate crisis.
The Labour leader said:“The IPCC report is the starkest reminder yet that the climate crisis is here right now and is the biggest long-term threat we face.“
It confirms that the extreme weather events of recent months are only going to become more frequent, and that we need urgent action both to drive down emissions in this decisive decade and to adapt to the changes to our climate that are already baked in.
“The biggest threat we now face is not climate denial but climate delay. Those who, like our Prime Minister, acknowledge there is a problem, but simply don’t have the scale of ambition required to match the moment.
“Our communities and planet can no longer afford the inaction of this government, who are failing to treat the crisis with the seriousness it deserves.
“A Labour government would deliver the action we need to drive down emissions, with progressive solutions for our citizens, and leadership on the international stage to ensure a global effort to tackle the climate and nature crisis and limit global heating to 1.5 degrees.”
Caroline Lucas: ‘We face extinction'
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “We’re in danger of going down in history as species that chose to monitor its own extinction rather than taking urgent steps to avert it.
“The #IPCC has produced climate reports for over 30 years - each sounding alarm bell more loudly. Time to act is now.”
The former party leader has written exclusively for the Independent about the crossroads humanity has reached, and what steps we must take to avoid a cataclysm.
‘Thousands will take to the streets'
The COP26 Coalition, a UK-based coalition of NGOs and other groups, called the publication of the report a “rallying cry” for climate activism.
Spokesperson Mim Black said: “This year’s COP26 is happening at a crucial moment in history. Across the world and across movements, we are seeing a new wave of resistance, global solidarity and grassroots organising.
“This year, we have a unique opportunity to rewire our system as we recover from the pandemic. We can either intensify the crisis to the point of no return, or lay the foundations for a just world where everyone’s needs are met.
“Today’s IPCC report makes clear that the powerful have tried to avoid the evidence and hide from warnings for decades - and we’re now paying for it.
“This November, the people will be out in force. We will challenge governments’ and corporations’ green rhetoric, empty promises and downright hypocrisy. Thousands will take to the streets in Glasgow and across the world to demand urgent and meaningful action is finally taken, which holds big polluters to account while looking after those least responsible for this crisis.”
‘We must enhance climate literacy'
Valerie Masson Delmotte, co-chair of working group I, said she hoped the IPCC report would “enhance climate literacy worldwide” and be used to help teach students and inform political decision-making.
“You can note that main headline statements, our key scientific findings, are expressed in plain language so that they are accessible to everyone,” she told a press conference.
“We also worked hard to make sure figures could be intuitively understood.
“What we really would like is that this whole report helps enhance climate literacy worldwide, is used in teaching worldwide for teenagers for students so that they can learn the latest, best available knowledge.”
Wildfires tear through Greece
It was today reported that uncontrolled wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes on the Greek island of Evia after a blaze ripped through vast areas of pristine forest.
Residents described losing entire villages to the flames while the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Greece had suffered a “nightmarish summer”.
Meanwhile, the report concludes it is “virtually certain” that heatwaves - a key factor in wildfires - have become more frequent and more intense since the 1950s, with human-caused warming being “the main driver” of these increases.
Some of the heat extremes seen over the past decade would have been “extremely unlikely to occur” without the climate crisis, it adds.
