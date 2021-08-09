✕ Close Watch live as IPCC publishes landmark climate report warning time is running out to save planet 2021-08-09 at 08:01

A “devastating” new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns the world is running out of time to avert the climate crisis

Drastically cutting carbon in the next couple of decades would “very likely” keep global heating “well below” 2C, IPCC expert Valerie Masson-Delmotte sats. If nothing changes, however, the atmosphere will warm by 2C by the middle of this century, she warns.

And UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the report was a “code red for humanity”.

He warned: “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.

“Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.

UK ministers hope the new document will act as a “wake-up call” for polluters. Britain is hosting Cop26, the next climate crisis summit, in Glasgow in November.