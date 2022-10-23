Just Stop Oil activists block famous Beatles Abbey Road crossing
Just Stop Oil activists have blocked traffic on Abbey Road as they continue weeks of protests in London.
Footage posted online by the environmental group shows four protesters striding across the zebra crossing and posing much like cover of The Beatles’ 1970 album.
However they then stayed on the road and held up “Just Stop Oil” banners while cars honked their horns in annoyance.
Just Stop Oil have demanded that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.
The roadblock follows more than two weeks of protests by Just Stop Oil, in which there have been 555 arrests.
Since their campaign began on April 1, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested over 1,800 times, with seven supporters currently in prison and 13 in police custody.
Two of the activists remanded are Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, the two men who climbed the QEII Bridge on Monday morning and blocked off the Dartford Crossing for more than 36 hours.
On Thursday, Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint on the front of the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.
More follows
