Just Stop Oil activists block London's Holborn junction in latest protest

Activists from Just Stop Oil blocked cars at a key junction between High Holborn and Kingsway in London on Friday, 21 October.

This footage shows the traffic at a stand-still as angry motorists confronted the protesters, some of whom were glued to the tarmac.

The environmental activist group is committed to causing as much disruption in the city as possible in a bid to force the government to prevent new oil and gas licenses.

Police confirmed that 16 protesters were arrested at the scene.

