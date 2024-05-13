Skydivers soar through Tower Bridge on wingsuit flight after 3,000ft helicopter jump

Two skydivers soared through London’s Tower Bridge on Sunday, 12 May, completing the world’s first wingsuit flight through the iconic structure.

Austrian Red Bull skydivers Marco Furst, 33, and Marco Waltenspiel, 39, jumped from a helicopter at 3,000ft, diving down to 35 metres above the River Thames.

The pair carried out a complex manoeuvre known as a “flare” to rise again to 80 metres to open their parachutes before landing safely.

They reached a top speed of 246 kilometres per hour.