Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis has made a Mother’s Day plea to help those with dementia.

The 68-year-old actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022 and his family has been campaigning tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition.

Marking Mother’s Day today (12 May), the actor’s wife issued a message of support to those struggling, as she revealed how one of her friend’s mother has FTD.

She said: “While I know there is nothing I can do that will ultimately take their pain away, I think it’s important for me to reach out to them.

“I think people get so nervous about should I say something. Will that be more upsetting? Honestly, sometimes I think silence is weird.”