Glee star Lea Michele reveals gender of second child in sweet Mother’s Day post

Lea Michele has revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

The Glee alum, 37, confirmed the gender of her and husband Zandy Reich’s second child in an Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday 12 May.

In a touching photo, Michele is seen cradling her baby bump while holding a bouquet of pink flowers.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama... and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.

Michele and Reich welcomed their first child, son Ever, back in 2020.