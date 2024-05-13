Independent TV
Glee star Lea Michele reveals gender of second child in sweet Mother’s Day post
Lea Michele has revealed she is expecting a baby girl.
The Glee alum, 37, confirmed the gender of her and husband Zandy Reich’s second child in an Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday 12 May.
In a touching photo, Michele is seen cradling her baby bump while holding a bouquet of pink flowers.
“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama... and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.
Michele and Reich welcomed their first child, son Ever, back in 2020.
