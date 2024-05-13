Pro-Palestine encampment at Oxford attacked by men shouting death threats

Students at Oxford who set up Pro-Palestine encampments were targeted by a group of men hurling death threats and shouting anti-Semitic abuse at the group.

The men arrived by taxi at the encampment on the lawns in front of the Pitt Rivers Museum around 8.50pm on Saturday May 11, according to a witness on the scene.

The group chanted “Israel we love you” and “free the hostages” before one man was seen on video calling the protesters “terrorists” and saying, “I’ll f***ing kill you”.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Parks Road, Oxford, following reports of disorder at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

“Officers attended and a Section 35 Dispersal Order was issued to move people on from the area. No arrests were made.”