Jerusalem falls silent as sirens blare marking Israel's Memorial Day'

Jerusalem fell silent as a two-minute-long siren blared across Israel on Monday, 13 May, to mark Memorial Day.

The country gathered to remember fallen soldiers and civilian victims of hostilities as Benjamin Netanyahu led military and government officials in a ceremony at Mount Herzl.

The Israeli prime minister vowed once again to defeat Hamas, repeating a promise he has made during Israel’s brutal seven-month war with the militant group and offensive in Gaza.

It came after around 300,000 Palestinians fled Rafah over the weekend as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern city, according to UN estimates.