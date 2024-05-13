Smoke seen in direction of Rafah as Israeli offensive continues in Gaza

Footage filmed in southern Israel looking towards Rafah showed rising in the distance over the skyline on Monday, 13 May, as Israeli officials urged residents in more areas of Gaza’s southern-most city to evacuate in a further sign its military is preparing for a ground incursion.

It came as David Cameron warned that halting arms exports to Israel was “not a wise path” as he said it would be wrong for Israel to launch a full-scale invasion of Rafah “without a plan to protect people”.

The US paused a shipment of thousands of bombs to Israel last week, US officials have revealed, over concerns about a Rafah assault.