Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix left in stitches after Joker 2 interview mixup

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix were left in stitches after a new interview saw the Joker actors send the wrong signals to each other.

Phoenix was mid-answer during the junket, when Gaga took the opportunity to pick up a glass of water - however, her co-star mistakenly thought it was for him and grabbed it off her.

"Was that for you?!", he exclaims upon realising, leaving the pair laughing at the singer's lack-of confidence to correct his error.

Joker: Folie à Deux was released in cinemas this week.