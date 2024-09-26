Independent TV
Harry Kane swaps football for acting as he stars in The Office-style mockumentary advert
Harry Kane has made his acting debut in a new advert in the style of The Office.
The England footballer, 31, has appeared in a new video for Munich-based oats company 3Bears after becoming a shareholder in the firm.
Kane channelled his inner David Brent as he was filmed arriving at the firm's office for his first day, where he was greeted by 3Bears co-founders Caroline and Tim Nichols.
The Bayern Munich player is seen trying to speak to staff in the office, who do not respond to him.
