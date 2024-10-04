Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood makes admission after BBC’s probe findings released

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted a “weight has been lifted” following the BBC’s findings into the behaviour of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The BBC apologised to Pernice’s former celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington earlier this week, saying it had assessed and “upheld some, but not all” of her complaints about Pernice’s behaviour during her time on the show.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday, the Strictly judge said: “There is a difference. It's like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air.”