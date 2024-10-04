Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:55
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood makes admission after BBC’s probe findings released
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted a “weight has been lifted” following the BBC’s findings into the behaviour of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.
The BBC apologised to Pernice’s former celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington earlier this week, saying it had assessed and “upheld some, but not all” of her complaints about Pernice’s behaviour during her time on the show.
There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.
Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday, the Strictly judge said: “There is a difference. It's like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air.”
Up next
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
01:37
How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:30
Boris Johnson makes Harry and Meghan joke in interview first-look
00:29
Victoria Taylor’s sisters make plea in search for missing mother
01:27
Bruce Springsteen claims Trump ‘most dangerous president candidate’
00:56
Ocean Rebellion campaigners ‘drown’ themselves outside IMO in protest
00:58
Griezmann announces international retirement after glittering career
00:58
Ireland stun WXV1 world champions New Zealand with last-gasp win
00:50
Arteta describes relationship with Man City boss following tension
02:33
Highs and lows of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career as exit confirmed
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:58
Eminem’s daughter reacts after he makes grandfather announcement
00:25
William didn’t attend Paris Olympics over Kate chemotherapy fears
01:37
How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle
00:26
Mariah Carey makes Christmas music dig in funny video
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32