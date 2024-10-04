Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nick Knowles has addressed his future on the show after a knee injury forced him to pull out of this week’s competition.

The DIY SOS star injured himself during training on Friday (4 October) and is now on crutches and awaiting an MRI scan.

The presenter explained more about what happened when he appeared on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Friday.

Knowles and his partner Luba Mushtuk will automatically receive a pass through to next week’s show.