Manchester City won’t ‘waste energy’ on Carabao Cup, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not want to “waste energy” in the Carabao Cup.

City claimed their place in the fourth round with a 2-1 win over Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Guardiola made nine changes for the tie, which came just two days after Sunday’s controversial and draining Premier League clash with Arsenal, and he admits the cup competition is well down his list of priorities.

“I would say the next round, we are going to play the players at the last minute or play the second team,” he said.

“We’re not going to waste energy for this competition for sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”