Shirley Ballas teases Strictly Come Dancing ‘cameo’

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she has a “cameo” role in this week’s live show.

The 64-year-old appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Friday (4 October) to reveal more details about Saturday night’s show.

She said: “I can tell you that I have a small cameo role and that I am very excited about that.

“I am very excited about it, I have been in today to rehearse.

"The characters this week are going to be just, I don't want to tell you them all, but they are really fabulous.”