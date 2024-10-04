Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:13
Shirley Ballas teases Strictly Come Dancing ‘cameo’
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she has a “cameo” role in this week’s live show.
The 64-year-old appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Friday (4 October) to reveal more details about Saturday night’s show.
She said: “I can tell you that I have a small cameo role and that I am very excited about that.
“I am very excited about it, I have been in today to rehearse.
"The characters this week are going to be just, I don't want to tell you them all, but they are really fabulous.”
