Watch: 250lb bear hiding under house squeezes out of hole

A 250lb bear made itself at home under a house in Monrovia, a community in California's San Gabriel Mountains.

Mark Chou and Mark Lanza were watching a film inside when they heard scratching underneath the building.

Speaking to KTLA, Chou explained that he tiptoed towards the noise but fled back inside the house once he could hear it more clearly.

“He was so big that he could barely fit through the crawlspace door,” Chou said.

Footage shows the moment the bear squeezed out of the crawl space beneath the house.