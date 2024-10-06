Independent TV
01:25
Mosque lies in ruins as Israel continues Gaza bombardment amid Lebanon strikes
Torn copies of the Quran lay amongst the rubble of a destroyed mosque in Gaza following what Palestinian officials said was an Israeli strike that killed at least 19 people on Sunday, 6 October.
The religious building in Deir al-Balah lay in ruins as Israel continued its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Beirut in its widening war on Iran-allied militant groups across the region.
Israel's military said it conducted “precise strikes on Hamas terrorists” who were operating within command and control centres embedded in Ibn Rushd School and the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israel and Hamas are still in conflict as the first anniversary of the October 7 attack approaches.
