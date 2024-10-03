Prince William revealed he did not attend the Paris Olympics this summer because he didn’t want to bring Covid home to the Princess of Wales as she underwent chemotherapy.

William made the admission to 2024 Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and Paralympians Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes during a meeting at Birtley Community Pool on Thursday (3 October).

The Prince of Wales also revealed how he, Kate, and their children George, Charlotte and Louis had been “glued” to the Olympics coverage on television over the summer.

Last month, the Princess of Wales revealed she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and is looking forward to returning to light duties.