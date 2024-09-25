Jermaine Jenas has vowed to “grow and learn” in his first video message to fans following his BBC scandal.

The former footballer was sacked by the BBC from his presenting roles on Match of the Day and The One Show after a female colleague raised concerns about unsolicited messages.

Jenas, 41, apologised as he admitted to sending the messages to women at the BBC, while strongly denying any criminality. He denied sending sexual pictures or videos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (25 September), Jenas thanked fans for their support during “a difficult period”.