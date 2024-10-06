Elon Musk falsely claimed that elections would be eliminated in the US if Donald Trump does not win in November.

Speaking at the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — where the Republican was nearly assassinated in July — the X and Tesla CEO warned “this will be the last election” if Mr Trump doesn’t win.

"President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America," Mr Musk, who does not have a background in politics, claimed.