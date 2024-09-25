Independent TV
Trump says assassination attempts ‘may or may not involve Iran’
Donald Trump has claimed that the two attempts to assassinate him "may or may not involve Iran."
Speaking at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, 25 September, the former president told attendees: "As you know, there have been two attempts on my life, that we know of, and they may or may not involve — but possibly do — Iran.
"But I don't really know, can't be sure."
His comments came after a federal grand jury in Florida charged Ryan Wesley Routh with attempting to assassinate Mr Trump.
In July, a would-be assassin grazed the former president’s ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
