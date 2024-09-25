Trump says assassination attempts ‘may or may not involve Iran’

Donald Trump has claimed that the two attempts to assassinate him "may or may not involve Iran."

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, 25 September, the former president told attendees: "As you know, there have been two attempts on my life, that we know of, and they may or may not involve — but possibly do — Iran.

"But I don't really know, can't be sure."

His comments came after a federal grand jury in Florida charged Ryan Wesley Routh with attempting to assassinate Mr Trump.

In July, a would-be assassin grazed the former president’s ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.