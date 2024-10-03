Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade paid tribute to her father as the rapper revealed her pregnancy in a touching new music video.

The rapper announced he will be a grandfather in his new video for the track ‘Temporary’ on Thursday (3 October).

The song sees Eminem address his own death. Featuring personal family video footage from 1999 - 2000, the songwriter raps, “Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song to help you cope with life now that I’m gone.”

The American rapper was struggling with drug addiction at the time of the camcorder footage.

In her podcast, Just a Little Shady, Hailie fought back tears as she admitted, “I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realise how bad things were.”