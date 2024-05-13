Arteta delighted with Arsenal’s 27th Premier League win with victory over Man Utd

Mikel Arteta was delighted with Arsenal after they defeated Manchester United on Sunday, 12 May, earning their 27th Premier League win of the season.

The Gunners' victory set a new club record in a 38-game league campaign, thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 20th-minute goal.

Arsenal are now back in the top spot above Manchester City ahead of their final game at the Emirates against Everton.

“I’m really, really happy, obviously,” said Arteta.

“Everything is at stake, you have no margin for error since January, you have to keep winning and winning and winning.