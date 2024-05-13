Watch as turtle invades baseball pitch in Florida

Slow and steady wins the race?

Well, one turtle tried to go against the adage by using its turbo speed to evade baseball players at a minor league game on Saturday (11 May).

In the top of the second inning at LECOM Park in Florida, the St. Lucie Mets were at-bat with a 2-0 lead over the Bradenton Marauders when the game was halted.

After initially being misidentified by the broadcasters as either a squirrel or a rodent, it was determined that it was in fact a visiting turtle that had stumbled onto the outfield grass.