Activists hoping to cut off the supply of petrol to the whole of southeast England have occupied the region’s busiest oil terminal.

A group of 25 members of the Just Stop Oil campaign used ladders to scale the fence at Navigator oil terminal in Thurrock, Essex, in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is the sixth day of action from the campaigners, who have been protesting against oil terminals across the southeast and Midlands since Friday.

They are calling for the government to “stop planning the destruction of their future” and to “end all new oil and gas”.

The group says the activists have climbed on top of tankers and pipes inside fuel loading bays at the facility and have locked on to disrupt supply.

More follows